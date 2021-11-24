Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

Clene stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.