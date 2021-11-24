Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $221.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

