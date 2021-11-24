Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 75,627 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XELA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $541,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

XELA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.