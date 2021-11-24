Geode Capital Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

