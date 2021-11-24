Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 363,396 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 824.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.24% of VirTra worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. VirTra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

