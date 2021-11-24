Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 83,943 Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.22% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

