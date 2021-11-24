Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.86. Broadway Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

