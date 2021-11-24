Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Phunware were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PHUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

