Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 52,410 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.43% of Electromed worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electromed by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

