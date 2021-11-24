Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 8,899 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

GCBC stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

