Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Major Shareholder Sells $101,048,395.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CTOS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

