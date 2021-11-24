Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 45,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -172.47 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

