KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 3,883 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KLAC opened at $411.98 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $247.12 and a twelve month high of $427.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

