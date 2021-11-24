Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

