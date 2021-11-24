Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $48.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

