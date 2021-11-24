Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $311.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.34 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Envestnet posted sales of $263.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

