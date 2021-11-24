Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$16.70

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.28 to C$16.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGC. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

