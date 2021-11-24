Financial Review: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.34%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

