Contrasting SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 75.99% 13.22% 5.87% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ingenia Communities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.71 $379.80 million $9.56 7.78 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 6 1 0 2.14 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.