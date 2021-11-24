Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 3,482 ($45.49) and last traded at GBX 3,396 ($44.37), with a volume of 35085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,204 ($41.86).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,048.60.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

