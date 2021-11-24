Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.