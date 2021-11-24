Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MultiPlan Call Options (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 26,047 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,410% compared to the average daily volume of 742 call options.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

