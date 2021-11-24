BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.38, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

