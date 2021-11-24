EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

