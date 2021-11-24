Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

