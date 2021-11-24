Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

