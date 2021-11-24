EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 254,413 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

