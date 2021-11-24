StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

