Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. However, lower equity production of renewable energy is hurting Equinor. The company has higher exposure to debt capital as compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry. This reflects the company’s levered balance sheet.”

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.94.

EQNR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.