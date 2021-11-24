Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of LABP opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

