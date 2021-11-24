IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $608.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 605.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 28132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 554.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 79 shares of company stock worth $44,765.

About IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

