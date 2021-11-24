Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $267.10

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.10 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 268.30 ($3.51), with a volume of 1073238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.60 ($3.54).

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.30.

In other news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.