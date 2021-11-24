Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

