Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

