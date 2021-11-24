Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -60.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

