Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

