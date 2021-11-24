Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,595 ($20.84) and last traded at GBX 1,582 ($20.67), with a volume of 7498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,469.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total value of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62). In the last three months, insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock worth $1,067,429,878.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

