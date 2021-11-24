Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Expands By 17.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.6214 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
