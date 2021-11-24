Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Expands By 17.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.6214 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

