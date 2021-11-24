Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Grows By 17.9%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

HA stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

