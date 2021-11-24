iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 9354191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Several analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
