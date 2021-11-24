iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 9354191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iQIYI by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.