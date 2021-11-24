Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

