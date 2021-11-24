HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

HRT stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.