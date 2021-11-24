BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $980.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

