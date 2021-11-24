OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head to Head Analysis

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OptimumBank and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 3.16 -$780,000.00 $0.58 8.05 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.85 $5.93 million $2.40 4.92

Solera National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimumBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OptimumBank and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A

Summary

OptimumBank beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

