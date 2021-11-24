Comparing CVR Medical (CRRVF) and Its Competitors

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CVR Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 1005 4143 7532 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given CVR Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 1.54 CVR Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.19

CVR Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% CVR Medical Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVR Medical competitors beat CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

