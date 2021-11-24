Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

