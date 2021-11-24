Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.