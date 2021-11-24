Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

