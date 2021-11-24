Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.