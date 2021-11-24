Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

